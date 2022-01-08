Coast Guard rescues 1 man, 1 dog from disabled yacht in Georgia river

ST. MARY’S CHANNEL, G.A. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday rescued a man and his dog from a disabled vessel in St. Mary’s Channel, Georgia.

According to USCG, crews located a 44-foot yacht and rescued a man and his dog from the vessel, and then towed it back to Fernandina Harbor Marina.

“Due to the Joanie II being in the busy shipping channel, and poorly lit, we needed to tow the vessel to safety, not only for the owner but for other mariners as well,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni, a Station Mayport boarding officer. “Thank you to the good Samaritan for calling us on channel 16 to alert us of the Joanie II. ”

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified by a Fernandina river pilot around 7:50 p.m. about the yacht, Joanie II, disabled at the entrance of St. Mary’s Channel.

USCG was assisted by a Nassau County Sheriff’s unit boat crew.