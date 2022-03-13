LITTLE TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WCBD) – Four people who were stranded on Little Tybee Island were rescued Saturday by the United States Coast Guard.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders were notified of the men stranded on Little Tybee Island just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

They were low on food and water after camping Friday night and were unable to make a return in their kayaks.

We conducted three landings on very soft sand in order to transport the survivors to the mainland and our crew did an excellent job executing the task at hand,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Melton

A helicopter aircrew transferred the men to a boat ramp on the south end of the Island – they were all in stable condition.

We remind all mariners to stay vigilant and constantly monitor weather conditions including wind speeds prior to and during underway voyages,” Melton said.