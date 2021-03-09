Coast Guard ‘tall ship’ Barque Eagle arrives in Charleston Friday

A Coast Guard Station Charleston, S.C., 41-foot utility boat ferries visitors to the Coast Guard Eagle in Charleston Harbor Thursday morning, June 25, 2009. The visitors were able to ride aboard Eagle as it entered downtown Charleston for Harbor Fest 2009. The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle is a 295-foot training vessel taken as a war prize from Germany after WWII. Coast Guard photo/ PA1 Bobby Nash.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard tall ship Eagle, the largest tall ship and only active square-rigger in U.S. government service, will arrive at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal on Friday.

It will be in port from Friday through Sunday.

During that time, free pier-side exhibits will be offered. Officer candidates as well as Eagle crew members will hold discussions.

The public is invited at the following times:

Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Serving as navigator for the Eagle is Charleston native Lt. Will Singletary. He is a 2013 graduate of The Citadel.

The Eagle was built in 1936 in Hamburg Germany. It was originally a German Navy ship, but was given to the US as a war reparation following World War I.

It has over 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging.

Since 1946, it has been used as “an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy and Officer Candidate School curriculum.”