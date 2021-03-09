Coast Guard ‘tall ship’ Barque Eagle arrives in Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard tall ship Eagle, the largest tall ship and only active square-rigger in U.S. government service, will arrive at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal on Friday.
It will be in port from Friday through Sunday.
During that time, free pier-side exhibits will be offered. Officer candidates as well as Eagle crew members will hold discussions.
The public is invited at the following times:
- Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Serving as navigator for the Eagle is Charleston native Lt. Will Singletary. He is a 2013 graduate of The Citadel.
The Eagle was built in 1936 in Hamburg Germany. It was originally a German Navy ship, but was given to the US as a war reparation following World War I.
It has over 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging.
Since 1946, it has been used as “an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy and Officer Candidate School curriculum.”