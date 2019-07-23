CofC program mapping parts of the ocean floor for the first time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Marine Geologist and College of Charleston Professor Doctor Leslie Sautter and her students are mapping parts of the ocean floor that have never been mapped before.

“The field is called hydrography and it’s the study and mapping of the sea bed,” said Sautter.

More than a decade ago, a student suggested starting a program to teach students more about the sea bed.

“And he said, ‘you should learn how to map the seafloor because we don’t know what it looks like,’ Sautter said. “We’ve mapped less than five percent of the sea bed in any detail that we can use scientifically.”

That’s how the Benthic Acoustic Mapping and Survey Program or the ‘BEAMS’ Program started at the College of Charleston.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, right now, less than 10-percent of the global ocean is mapped using modern sonar technology.

“Ship time is incredibly expensive,” said Sautter. “The multi-beam sonars are incredibly expensive. There aren’t enough people who know how to run these things.”

Fortunately, the College of Charleston is able to provide money for the program.

Working with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Professor Sautter gives her students a hands-on approach through a four-day cruise dedicated to mapping.

“So we go out to sea, we are loaned the equipment to collect the data, students process it on board the ship,” said Sautter. “And all the while, students are learning about mapping the seafloor, it’s uses, incredible technology, and becoming scientists.”

The BEAMS Program is nationally recognized and the only program of its kind in the country.