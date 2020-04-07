College Board offering free virtual AP Exam prep; exams to be taken online in May

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCBD) – The College Board is working to mitigate the potential negative impacts that school closures may have on students taking Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

With hundreds of dollars worth of college credit on the line, canceling or postponing AP exams is not quite a viable option. According to the College Board, 91% of AP students surveyed want to take the exams. But AP students, especially seniors, are at a disadvantage, with exams approaching in the midst of an unprecedented educational landscape.

To give educators and students some added support, the College Board is offering free live and on-demand review lessons taught by AP teachers from around the country.

The exams will be given from May 11-22. They will be reduced, 45 minute, versions of traditional exams. For the first time ever, the exams will be given online. Students are able to take the exams on smartphones, tablets, and computers. Those without internet or device access should contact the College Board for guidance.