CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hospitality group Beemok Hospitality Collection is investing in hospitality students entering the industry post-pandemic.

Beemok Hospitality Collection (BHC) is a Charleston-based luxury hospitality company behind The Charleston Place, Sorelle, The Riviera, Credit One Stadium and The Cooper.

BHC has partnered with the College of Charleston School of Business to establish an academic program and scholarship for hospitality and tourism management majors.

“The hospitality industry was significantly impacted due to the pandemic, so our goal with these programs is to inspire future generations of leaders by exposing them to the numerous opportunities available when they choose a career in hospitality,” Casey Lavin, BHC president said.

The new BHC Service Leadership Scholars Program will be offered to CofC students during their junior year and will highlight communications, problem-solving, synthesis, and ethical and global awareness.

Students selected for the BHC Service Leadership Scholars Program will receive professional development sessions and exclusive access to various hospitality industry leaders.

On Tuesday, BHC and CofC announced the Beemok Hospitality Collection Scholarship, an award gifted to declared hospitality and tourism management majors with a proven interest in community service.

The $5,000 scholarship will be granted to six students every academic year starting in 2024.

“The BHC Service Leadership Scholars Program and Beemok Hospitality Collection Scholarship are a testament to the power of collaboration between academia and industry,” Paul Schwager, dean of the College of Charleston School of Business, said.