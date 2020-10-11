College of Charleston holds in-person graduation ceremony for class of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday was a big day for the College of Charleston’s class of 2020. Graduates got their chance to attend their in-person graduation ceremony.

The traditional white attire, flowers, and beautiful setting, the Cistern Yard, stayed the same, but some changes were made to ensure the safety of the graduates and staff.

Four ceremonies were held with approximately 250 graduates in attendance at each one. The rest of the 1,400 graduates tuned in virtually to hear their names called.

Chairs were spread out across the Cistern Yard to ensure social distancing and masks had to be worn at all times, except while each graduate walked across the cistern and got their photo taken.

“I think it’s great that they were able to still do it and they did a great job making sure it flowed smoothly and making sure we still had that special moment,” said Madison Edwards, a graduate in the noon ceremony.

“I’m happy it’s happening,” said Kelly Ackerly, a graduate in the 6pm ceremony. “A little sad it’s delayed, but I’m glad they’re letting us walk rather than just doing the plain virtual.”

According to CofC’s president, Dr. Andrew Hsu, each of today’s ceremonies were supposed to be for students only with a limited number of faculty and staff, but many proud parents refused to stay away and watched through the fence on St. Phillip street.

“At the time we told our students that this is too important to you and too important to us. We’re not going to let them leave the college without a proper graduation ceremony,” said Dr. Hsu.