College Park Rd. reopens after SUV and 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Monday morning near College Park Rd. involving a SUV and 18-wheeler.

The area was blocked off, but has since reopened as the crash has been cleared from the streets.

The crash was reported a little after 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Three lanes were blocked off as a result of the accident.

SCHP has not released further details on the accident, but we will continue to provide updates as the story develops.

