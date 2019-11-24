Colleton County Deputies investigate deadly shooting

(Walterboro, S.C.) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

At 11:09 AM, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton Fire Rescue were dispatched to 15203 Round O Road in regards to a possible shooting. Arriving Deputies found an adult male victim inside the residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to Colleton Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Joseph Edward Moore, Jr, of Round O, SC, was taken into custody at the scene. Moore was transported and booked into to the Colleton County Detention Center where he is awaiting arraignment on charges for Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. This is still an active incident and details are limited at this time.