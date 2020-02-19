Colleton County School Board names new Interim Superintendent

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – John Tindal has been named Interim Superintendent of Colleton County Schools. He will begin February 24th.

According to a press release, Tindal was unanimously appointed by the Colleton County School Board at a meeting on Monday night.

Tindal attended Morris College and Winthrop University. He has worked in education for over 40 years, as a teacher, principal, and associate superintendent. He has also served on the S.C. State and Marlboro County Boards of Education, as well as the S.C. Superintendents Association and the S.C. Association of School Administrators.

Tindal will hold a Meet and Greet event at the School District Administrative Offices on Sunday, February 23rd from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend.