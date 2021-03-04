Colleton County Sheriff’s Office begins 9 p.m. Routine to promote crime prevention in community

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County is bringing the 9 p.m. Routine to their community.

The 9 p.m. Routine, created in 2017 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, encourages citizens to protect themselves from becoming victims of crime by locking and securing their homes and cars every night by 9:00 pm and to be proactive in crime prevention through leading by example.

Colleton County officials said property theft crimes tend to rise during warmer months, so they believe now is a perfect time to get a head start on a good habit.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office recommends the following routine:

Remove keys, wallets, cash, garage door openers, and other valuable items from vehicles

Bring in or secure all valuables in yard

Close and lock garage doors

Close and lock doors on house

Ensure all windows in home are shut and locked

Turn on outside lights

Park in a well-lit area

The Sheriff’s Office will share the routine reminders on both Twitter and Nextdoor to encourage everyone to be proactive in crime prevention and to show potential criminals that why won’t tolerate property crimes in their neighborhood.

They ask that you post that you’ve completed the #9PMRoutine on Twitter and tag @ccsocares to help spread the word.

If you or someone you know observes suspicious activity in your area call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or dial 911.