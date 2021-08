COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for Damon Anderson (25), who is wanted for murder.

According to CCSO, Anderson was recently seen in the Charleston area and, as of Thursday, may have made it as far as Tennessee.

Anderson is a black man with brown eyes. He is 5’08” and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at (843) 549-2211.