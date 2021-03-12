Color Your Weather Artist 3/12

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - St. Patrick's Day celebrations are set to get underway across the Lowcountry this weekend and bar owners and local leaders are making final preparations to keep everyone safe.

For many bar owners planning St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the Lowcountry, they say while they can't have the normal celebrations, it serves as an opportunity to turn the page on COVID-19 after a year full of challenges.