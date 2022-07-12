NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Part of his “Berty Boy Relapse Tour,” comedian Bert Kreischer is making a stop in North Charleston this October.

The renowned comedian, podcast host, and author is bringing his party-boy behavior to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on October 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, July 15 at Ticketmaster.com

Tickets will be available online and at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

