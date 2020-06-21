Community cookout brings law enforcement and citizens together

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of law enforcement officers and community members spent Saturday afternoon together after a video of one Dorchester County Sheriffs deputy playing basketball with a group of kids went viral.

Officers and deputies from Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriffs Office showed up to a cookout hosted by a Ladson neighborhood.

Earlier this month, Deputy Cameron Abell was on duty when he saw a group of kids playing basketball. As a basketball fan himself, he asked if he could join them.

“I don’t know, I saw the kids playing and decided I wanted to get out and play,” said Abell. “And they got really excited and it seemed like it was the right thing to do.

It sparked an idea for Christian Cavanaugh who recorded the video.

“I got with him after the game or whatever and said ‘hey man the kids loved it and enjoyed you out here so let’s get together next weekend I’ll pull out the grill and we can do some hotdogs,'” said Cavanaugh.

And what was expected to be a small gathering turned into a neighborhood block party with over fifty people.

Over thirty law enforcement officers joined the party with hot dogs and hamburgers for all!

“With what’s going on, I want them to see that there are some good people out here doing the job for the right reasons,” said Abell.

And now, thanks to Deputy Abell and today’s event, some of the kids see law enforcement officers in a different light.

“At first I didn’t have a good feeling about them and now I feel way better about them because I know they’re with the community,” said Jayden Coffey, one of the neighborhood basketball players.

“It changed my perspective,” said Brayden Coffey, another basketball player.

Cavanaugh, and others at the cookout, think this is a good first step towards repairing the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“That could solve a lot of things. It’s a small step but I figure anything that makes some progress would be good,” said Cavanaugh.

Cameron Abell says it’s important for people and especially kids to see that there are good law enforcement officers.