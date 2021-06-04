Community Resource Center hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic and grocery distribution in North Charleston Saturday

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is partnering with the Shifa Medical Clinic to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday.

The clinic will be a free clinic offered to those eligible to get the vaccine starting at 2 p.m. at the Community Resource Center North Charleston location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

The event will be in conjunction with the massive grocery, hygiene and baby supplies distribution at the same location.

The Community Resource Center invites the community to participate in both events Saturday afternoon.