Congressman Clyburn’s ‘Help is Here’ Town Hall Tour highlights American Rescue Plan resources

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, Congressman James E. Clyburn hosted a ‘Help is Here’ Town Hall Tour to discuss how the American Rescue Plan provisions benefit families and communities in the Sixth Congressional District.

Congressman Clyburn, breaking down elements of the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed in March beginning with its benefit to families through the expanded Child Tax Credit.

According to the Congressman, “this act, will take half of the children currently living in poverty—will immediately be taken out of poverty. ” That credit will start as soon as Thursday for qualifying families with direct deposits set up through the IRS.

The Child Tax Credit will be directly deposited on the 15th of every month. Clyburn said the amount will vary from up to $3,600 if you have a child under 6 and $3,000 if the child is over 6 but less than 17.

The American Rescue Plan encompasses more than just family assistance, it also provides debt relief for minority farmers, and allocates an expansion on Medicaid for most states. South Carolina however, remains unable to benefit from the expansion.

Senator Marlon Kimspon, of District 42 said, “we are one of the very few states, poor states, that lacks the intellectual wisdom of understanding how to leverage federal dollars to improve the health of our citizens.”

Expanding Medicaid according to the legislators would reduce the number of uninsured residents, decrease racial health disparities, and provide an additional $600 million from federal funds over 2 years. As health in 2021, remains the top concern for the Congressman as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Congressman Clyburn encourages all South Carolinians to get vaccinated to protect against the deadly virus. He said, “99.5% of all the people who are currently contracting the virus are people who have not been vaccinated. Now I don’t know anything clearer than that.”

The rescue act ain’t gonna matter if COVID-19 intervenes. Congressman Jim Clyburn, D-SC

A vaccination site was set up earlier Monday for the public ahead of Congressman Clyburn’s Town Hall.