Construction of urban farm in Downtown Charleston almost complete

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A half acre urban farm at the William Enston Home will soon be available for use by three schools and the surrounding community.

Charleston Catholic School, James Simmons Elementary, and the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science will be able to use the garden as an outdoor classroom to provide hands-on learning to students. It’s also a community garden for the residents who live on the property of the William Enston Home.

“What The Green Heart Project really values is hands-on, outdoor education,” said Jesse Blom, the executive director of The Green Heart Project. “When we build gardens for schools, we bring the children out into the gardens and they have a chance to apply what they’re learning in the classroom in the garden space.”

The urban farm is being built by The Green Heart Project and it’s their largest project since the organization was formed in 2009. The $2.1 million dollar project is 70% funded. The goal is to keep the farm running for five years.

The garden has been in the works for three years and construction has been underway for two months. The project has relied heavily on volunteers to build the garden beds and prepare them for fall planting. More volunteers are needed to help finish construction and maintain the garden once it’s built.”

“It provides a venue for people to come and work together while engaging in healthy activity,” said Blom.

Educational workshops will be held so families can learn about the farm and how to plant and harvest crops. Additionally, on Thursdy evenings, once the farm is up and running, there will be a market where the crops that are grown will be for sale on a ‘pay what you can’ basis.

“There are relatively few full service grocery stores downtown and there are many residents who, even if they live near a full service grocery store, their income level doesn’t support their ability to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. That’s why we have an access point for fresh fruits and vegetables where people can really pay whatever they’re able,” said Blom.

The Green Heart Project is looking for volunteers and donations for this project. If you’re interested, you can visit greenheartsc.org/ for more information.