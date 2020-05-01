Coroner identifies remains found in Dorchester as man missing since January

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner has identified human remains found Wednesday as those of Carl Wayne Alewine (29).

The Dorchester County man was reported missing by his family in February, who said that they had not seen him since January.

The remains were discovered in a drainage culvert near Saint George. They were examined by an anthropologist at the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

A cause of death has not been determined.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.