NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man killed in a crash Sunday morning is identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified Lavon Frost who died after suffering fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash happened at 2:15 a.m. on I-26 when an eastbound SUV veered off the road and struck a parked tractor-trailer near the 204-mile marker.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

The tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder along I-26 eastbound. The tractor-trailer operator was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.