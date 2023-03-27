CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has identified a 66-year-old man who perished in a plane crash near Johns Island over the weekend.

Andrew Patterson (of Cutler, Maine) was identified as the victim of the crash, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

News 2 learned from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that a Piper PA-28 had crashed into a marsh at Abbapoola Creek around 12:50 p.m.

Multiple onlookers reported seeing a small plane going down into pluff mud in the area of Legareville Road on Johns Island.

Multiple agencies responded by the crash site was only accessible by boat. One person was recovered from the crash around 5 p.m.

The scene was cleared around 6 p.m.

The deadly crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.