NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man shot to death on Sunday in North Charleston has been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner.

The victim was identified as Richard A. Owen, IV who was shot in the area of Windsor Hill Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 7.

Owen was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11 p.m., according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Windsor Hill Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. where they found a man unresponsive who was apparently shot.

An officer attempted life-saving measures on Owen before fire and EMS crews took over.

An investigation is in progress by the North Charleston Police Department.