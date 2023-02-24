CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The identity of a man killed in a crash with an Amtrak train Wednesday is released by the Charleston County Coroner.

David Hernandez (26, of Ravenel) is identified as the decedent in the crash, according to Coroner Bobbi O’Neal.

O’Neal states Hernandez died around 8:23 p.m. due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 165 near Martin Street when the driver of a Buick SUV was found ejected from the vehicle.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no one aboard the train was injured.

An investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office determined that Hernandez’s SUV entered the railroad crossing with the crossing arms activated when the vehicle was slammed on the driver’s side.

CCSO is investigating.