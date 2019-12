ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a body that was found on Friday, December 6 on Five Chop Road near Highway 176.

The body was identified as Tina Marie Williamson, 55.

She was last seen on November 17.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, December 9.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office are both investigating.