Costco dropping COVID-19 ‘Senior Operating Hours’ for elderly and disabled shoppers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Costco warehouses will be dropping their COVID-19 Senior Operating Hours for elderly shoppers effective July 26, 2021.

The special hours began at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 for members who are at least 60-years-old or those with disabilities or immuno-compromised to have a separate shopping experience.

The Senior Operating Hours run from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and will continue to its end date at the end of July.

Hours may vary depending on the location. Details can be found on the Costco website.

