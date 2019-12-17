County legislators are getting involved in the CCSD controversy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County legislators are weighing in on the controversy surrounding proposed changes by the Charleston County School Board.

On Tuesday, they proposed legislation that “would require public approval for the closing or merging of popular schools or magnet programs”, according to the release.

The legislators also introduced two other bills aimed at reforming the process of electing the School District Board of Trustees, in hopes of making “them more responsive to local parents and local schools.”

Some representatives also took the opportunity to make statements clarifying their positions:

Over the past weeks and months, Parents and taxpayers have contacted us out of concern, desperation and in some cases outright anger, at the direction and lack of responsiveness of the School Board. Legislators and parents have taken all possible steps to work with the Board but they do not seem interested in our overtures. When government will not respond to its citizens, the best path forward is to return power to the people themselves. This legislation does just that by giving parents a direct voice in the future of their children’s schools and those that run them.” State Representative Leon Stavrinakis

Recent proposals by CCSD jeopardize public school choice options for many families in Charleston County. Charleston is a leader in public school choice. Many of our full or partial magnet programs are among the very best our state and county have to offer. Destabilizing them hurts students and our community as a whole. Parents deserve more of a say and we intend to give it to them.” State Representative Peter McCoy

We have implored the Board to pause and listen to the concerns of the many and not just the few. They have refused to do so but this legislation will ensure those voices are heard.” State Representative Wendell Gilliard

I generally don’t meddle with school board matters but the policies under consideration impact a significant number of the schools in District 42. We have to hit pause when the district freely admits that it is soliciting bids from outside parties to run our schools. Based on the volume of calls I’ve received in opposition, I think the better course is to slow this train down to make sure that these policies are narrowly tailored to achieve the intended results and that the community is fully engaged, fully informed and has their voices heard.” State Representative Marlon Kimpson

Despite party differences, other Charleston County legislators willing to come together for the cause include:

Rep. Lin Bennett, Rep. William Cogswell, Rep. Krystle Matthews, Rep. Robert Brown, Senator Sandy Senn, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Mike Sottile, Rep. David Mack, Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, and Rep. J. A. Moore