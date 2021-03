APO Damico and the chicken, via CPD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday rescued a chicken trying to cross the road on the Stono Bridge.

Animal Control Officers Courtney Bayles and Amber Damico, along with Officer Joseph Marrazzo worked to corner the chicken.

The chicken got spooked and tried to take off, but ACO Damico was able to capture the chicken mid-flight using a net.

The chicken will stay at the Charleston Animal Society for five days and then be up for adoption.