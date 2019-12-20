CPD: Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor to retire after 47 years of service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced on Friday that Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor will retire January 3, 2020.

Deputy Chief Taylor has served in law enforcement for 47 years, starting his career in 1972 on CPD, according to a press release from CPD.

He is currently the Commander of the Investigations and Community Outreach Bureau, but has served as Interim Chief of Police, Commander of Operations Bureau, Commander of Special Operations Bureau, Commander of Central investigations Division, Commander of Uniform Patrol, Deputy Bureau Commander of Administrative Services, and SWAT Team Commander, according to CPD.

In addition to all his work for CPD, he is on the Board of Directors at One80 Place, and has served on the Trident Urban League Board of Directors, as an Assessor with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, and as Vice Chairman of the City of Charleston Employee’s Grievance Committee.

He will be spending his retirement with his wife Joyce and his four daughters- Lisa, Theresa, Dawn, and Taniqua- and his multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.