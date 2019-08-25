CPD investigating a possible deadly hit and run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department say a person is dead after some kind of accident Friday night.

According to Charles Francis with CPD a possible deadly hit and run occurred on Fleming Road on Friday, August 23 at approximately 10:20 p.m.

A 60-year-old male pedestrian was located in the roadway suffering from head trauma. The man was transported to MUSC where he succumbed to his injuries.

Charleston Police is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to call consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.