CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a motorist was killed in a late Monday-night crash in West Ashley.

According to CPD, the accident happened just after 11:20 p.m. along Old Charleston Road, just east of Main Road.

“A three-wheeled motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Old Charleston Road when it lost control, causing the operator to be unseated,” police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash prompted Main Road between US-17 and River Road to be shut down. The roadway reopened around 2 a.m.

There are no charges filed at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased when appropriate.

An investigation is ongoing.