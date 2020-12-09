CPD seeking information on Thanksgiving shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to come forward with any information related to a Thanksgiving shooting that took the life of a West Ashley teenager.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Palmilla Apartments.

Mikell McKelvey (15) was identified as the victim. He was a sophomore at West Ashley High School and played on the football team.

His coach and teammates remembered him as an outstanding player and hard worker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jarrell at (843) 371-9349.

