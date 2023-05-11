CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old has been charged following a deadly auto versus pedestrian crash along Savannah Highway that occurred in February.

Angelyna Cora-Coleman is charged with reckless vehicular homicide, according to the Charleston Police Department. She turned herself in to authorities Thursday morning.

On February 19, a vehicle was headed southbound on Savannah Highway before hitting a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway near the intersection of Magnolia Road, just before 10 p.m.

The vehicle then struck and overturned.

First responders arrived at the scene, however, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Todd Homicki by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Cora-Coleman and two other passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD said an investigation indicated speed to play a major factor in the crash which resulted in charging Cora-Coleman.

Cora-Coleman is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

An investigation is underway.