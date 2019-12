CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives at the Charleston Police Department (CPD) want to recognize the Good Samaritan who helped prevent a carjacking at the James Island Charleston County Park on 12/7, according to CPD.

Officials believe that had this individual not intervened, the situation could have been much worse.

The Good Samaritan is asked to contact Detective Thomas Bailey at 843 901 3734 or the on duty Central Detective at 843 743 7200.