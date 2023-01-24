UPDATE: Officials cleared the crash at 8:44 a.m.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two lanes are closed along 1-26 eastbound following a crash Tuesday morning.

According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of 1-26 eastbound near Aviation Ave Exit 211 are closed.

The crash was first reported at 8:10 a.m.

“Drive time from Summerville to downtown ramping up to 70+ minutes. Expect major delays on I-26 EB this morning,” News 2’s Traffic Anchor Megan Fee said.

Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene.