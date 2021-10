WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – City officials report a crash at Clements Ferry Road leaving downed power lines and minor injuries Sunday morning.

The collision also prompted a road closure with traffic being redirected on Clements Ferry Road between Reflectance Road and the nearby Spinx Gas Station on SC-41.

Repairs are underway by Dominion Energy and may take up to six hours, officials say.

Drivers are advised to travel accordingly.

At this time, limited information is available. Check back for updates.