NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday crash is causing traffic delays for westbound motorists along I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is blocking all eastbound lanes near exit 20 along the Don Holt Bridge.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. SCDOT cameras show traffic backed up for miles.

Charleston Police says that injuries were reported and advises motorists to “avoid the area if possible.”

