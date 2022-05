CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday morning crash is blocking lanes on US-17 northbound on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened around 7:47 a.m.

Two left lanes are shut down due to the crash.

SCDOT cameras show crews working the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.