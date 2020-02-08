Crews battling fire at old Chicora Elementary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are on scene at the old Chicora Elementary working to figure out what caused a fire there.

North Charleston Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS all responded to the scene just before two Saturday morning. Once crews arrived at the scene, they noticed a large fire in the auditorium section of the school building. Fire conditions did not allow for crews to enter the building, so crews used ladder trucks and large hose lines to fight the fire.

The building was being remodeled by Metanoia, a community organization.

North Charleston Fire Department spokeswoman and Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says so far no injuries have been reported.

The fire has been extinguished. Crews will remain on scene to make sure it doesn’t flare-up.

A fire investigation will begin once firefighters are done with operations.