NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue.

According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m.

Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside of the building filled with smoke.

“Crews forced entry into the building and discovered a fire in the back office that was extinguished by the sprinkler system,” NCFD said.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.