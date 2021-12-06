Couple recovering after fishing boat sinks in Shem Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a difficult morning for a young couple and after their commercial fishing boat sunk in Shem Creek sometime during the early morning hours, dumping around 100 gallons of water into the creek as it went down.

“We woke up this morning, came down to check the boat as normal,” said one of the boat’s owners. But things were anything but normal. Their source of income was gone.

“It’s a livelihood… It was going to put food on our table.”

“Got an upset daughter but we’re trying to keep our cool and cool minds prevail,” said the boat’s owner. “Keeping faith in the lord.”

“It’s a lot of hard work gone but you know what, it’s just one more step,” says one of the owners. “We just have to keep our composure. It’s just a big old bump in the road, one foot in front of the other and keep on going forward. That’s just life of a commercial fisherman.”

Officials believe a pump failure could’ve caused the boat to take on water. Booms were deployed to contain the spilt fuel and officials believe most impacts were mitigated.

The Department of Natural Resources, Coast Guard, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Hazmat, conservancy agencies, and fisherman all lent a hand to help get the boat upright.

As of 5:30 p.m. the Hampton Caroline was raised from the water.