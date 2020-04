HORRY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Horry County Fire and Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to a vehicle fire around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



HCFR

HCFR said that the call was initially dispatched as a mobile home fire, but when crews arrived to the 320 block of Christa McAuliffe Street, they realized it was a camper.

The fire spread to nearby trees, but crews managed to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.