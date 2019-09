MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews were dispatched to a fire at a home on Horseshoe Bend in Mount Pleasant.

The call for assistance came into dispatch Thursday just after 4:00 a.m.

According to Mount Pleasant Fire, two civilians were trapped inside the residence which led to an immediate rescue operation while the fire was being extinguished.

Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The fire chief said the fire started in the back of the home, but the cause is unknown.