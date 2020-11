CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a structure fire at Wholesale Mattress Warehouse off of Dorchester Rd.

Reports show the call came in around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning for a fire on the 4200 block of Dorchester Rd. Authorities have the all lanes blocked off on Dorchester Rd. near Industrial Ave. as they fight the fire.

We have crews en route and will continue to update the story as we learn more.

All lanes BLOCKED on Dorch Rd. https://t.co/WFM8qlqC3k pic.twitter.com/bCHB7TJFXD — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) November 2, 2020