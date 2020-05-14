CSU to resume in-person classes in fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University (CSU) announced on Thursday that they anticipate students returning to campus for the fall semester, with “strict safety protocols” in place.

A Q&A session for current and prospective students will be livestreamed on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

The return to campus will follow guidelines set forth by state and local initiatives, such as AccelerateSC and One Region reIGNITE. CSU says that they are working with “government leaders, state and local health officials, other universities, and an array of higher education experts to ensure the safest, most effective resumption of campus life.”

There will be a three-phase plan to safely resume campus operations. Phases one and two involve bringing back faculty and staff, and phase three involves bringing back students.

Phase one will begin June 1, with some employees returning to campus while others continue to work from home. CSU plans to implement “deep cleaning between shifts, staffered work times, alternating work das, and other means of reducing the density of personnel in shared spaces.”

If all goes according to plan, officials hope to have the campus fully reopened by July 6, “which may include hosting Summer II courses on campus and inviting student athletes to return.”

Fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 24, but CSU says that the start could be a few weeks earlier or a few weeks later depending on the “apparent course of the pandemic.”

CSU plans to set aside a number of residence hall rooms to be used for quarantine. They also say that they will establish effective testing and contact tracing measures, as well as sanitation protocols.

Plans for things like residence hall capacity, dining facilities, and athletic events will be made at a later time.