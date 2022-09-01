CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University welcomed over 1,000 new students for the fall semester – the largest incoming class the university has reported in the last six years.

CSU enrollment is up 5% since last year at a reported 3,537 students in undergraduate, graduate, and online programs, in addition to its record incoming freshmen class.

The university reported the following statistics for this year’s class:

1,052 freshmen/transfers

39% are from the Tricounty area; 77% are from South Carolina

17 countries are represented

22% Black/African American, 59% White/Caucasian, 7% Hispanic, 1% Asian, <1% Native Hawaiian, >1% American Indian or Alaskan

61% female, 39% male

Top 5 Majors: nursing, business, biology, kinesiology, education

Average GPA: 3.4 unweighted, 4.83 weighted

Average SAT score: 1052

15 valedictorians

108 graduated top 10% of their class

370 are first-generation college students

98 are legacy Bucs (one or both parents are CSU alumni)

CSU also exceeded housing goals for a second consecutive year and converted the nearby Wingate Hotel to on-campus housing to accommodate surplus residents.

To learn more about CSU, go to charlestonsouthern.edu