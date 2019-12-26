Day after Christmas shopping in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 68% of holiday consumers say they are likely to shop this week to enjoy the massive end of year sales.

John Smitherman, says he doesn’t typically go out shopping on the 26th, but with the deal he got today, he’s happy he did.

I decided to try it, I haven’t done it in a long time. But yah know, everybody is out and I though what am I missing, and found out yah know I need a tree. It’s kinda serendipity. A big word. But I had fun looking for something I didn’t know I needed. John Smitherman, Shopper

The NRF also says that today, 4% of people will be out still out buying Christmas presents for those they forgot about, or waited on for a better sale price.

This all contributes in to the $730.7 billion forecast to be spent this holiday shopping season.