DCSO: Man under investigation for allegedly following, cornering group of teens

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after a group of black teenagers driving through a neighborhood on Sunday was allegedly followed and cornered in a cul-de-sac by a fellow driver.

The driver, identified as Alan Thompson, claimed that the group was speeding. He called 9-1-1 on them, and waited with his car pulled out in front of theirs until authorities arrived.

According to the report, one of the teens called his mom while driving and told her that he was being followed. Instead of driving straight home, he drove around the neighborhood to confirm that he was actually being followed.

He turned into a cul-de-sac at which point the person following him blocked him in. The report states that the victim’s mother called 9-1-1 and went to the scene herself.

Ultimately, no charges were filed against either party. However, photos posted from the incident elicited a large response on social media, prompting many organizations associated with Thompson to respond.

Thompson is a Reservist in the United States Air Force, not in duty status, and the CEO of Stingray Branding, a digital marketing company in Charleston.

The 315 Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston released a statement acknowledging the incident and emphasizing the “culture of dignity and respect for all” embraced at Joint Base Charleston.

Thompson posted a letter on his company website sharing his side of the story. He said that he “stands against all forms of racism” and that his “actions were incorrectly labeled as racially motivated.”

According to Thompson, the teens were driving at what he estimated to be over 60mph in a 45mph zone. Since he was not able to get the license plate number of the cars, he did not call law enforcement to report it; instead he followed them “in order to obtain their tag numbers.”

As the cars turned around in the cul-de-sac, Thompson claims that he blocked them in with his car out of fear for the safety of the children playing in the area.

Thompson claims that the occupants of the cars stayed in their vehicles “for several minutes” as he was on the phone with 9-1-1. It was not until they got out of their cars, several minutes after he blocked them in, that he realized it was a group of black teens.

In his letter, Thompson vehemently denies any accusations that his actions were racially motivated. He says that the incident and the subsequent backlash from the community opened his eyes to “exactly how [his] actions alarmed these teen drivers and their parents.”

“While I never held a racist or violent intention, I understand this entire situation does not portray that when viewed through the eyes of people of color. They felt threatened. They were afraid. I apologize that my actions frightened them.”

Thompson plans to attend the YWCA of Charleston’s Racial Equity Institute, which is a two-day course “designed to develop the capacity of participants to better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms.”

DCSO said that the investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.