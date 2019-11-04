DCSO to conduct driver’s license checkpoints

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
traffic stops - traffic checkpoints_164657

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit and patrol unit will conduct driver’s license checkpoints in Summerville this week.

In conjunction with Target Zero, DCSO will conduct the checkpoints as a response to increased traffic complaints regarding speeding and reckless operation.

The checkpoints will take place in the area of Barshay Drive, Froman Drive, Garden Lane, and Bee Street in Summerville between Monday, November 4th and Wednesday, November 6th. The checkpoints will be during the late afternoon and early evenings.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver will be checked for a valid driver’s license, seatbelt use, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible to the deputy. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and to be alert for stopped traffic and the presence of law enforcement officers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Community Calendar