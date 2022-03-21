SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) community is getting to know the candidates for superintendent. Monday was the first of three meet and greets open to the public.

Dr. Brenda Hafner was the first candidate to meet face to face with the community. She is currently with the Sumter County School District as the Lead Administrator. She says she would be happy to make the move down to the Lowcountry.

“I am very impressed with the programs that are available to the students here. The students themselves are very polite and passionate about their schools,” says Dr. Hafner.

Dr. Hafner says she is a servant leader and wants to prioritize students’ passions. She says that her dedication will go beyond just the schools and she wants to have a relationship with the entire community.

“Many of the individuals who are here in the community, grew up and went to the schools in the community. That is a testament to how much love and dedication there is for the district,” says Dr. Hafner.

Eric Hunger has four kids who attend DD2 schools. He believes Dr. Hafner will be an asset to the district and wants a leader who will bring enjoyment back into learning.

“We need to allow schools to do their own fundraisers, not just say please give me money, but actually do events and community givebacks,” says Hunger.

Dr. Hafner says she is excited to be considered for the role and knows she has some big shoes to fill.

“Mr. Pye has done a phenomenal job with that role. It is just an amazing opportunity to walk into and even be considered for,” says Dr. Hafner.

The district is having their second superintendent meet and greet on March 22 with Dr. Wesley “Todd” Trimble at 6 p.m. in DD2’s District Office building.