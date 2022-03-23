SUMMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester District Two (DD2) community heard tonight from the third and final candidate for superintendent. Dr. William Shane Robbins spent time with DD2 parents, teachers, and administrators during a meet and greet.

Dr. Robbins is currently the superintendent for the Kershaw County School District, where he’s been since 2018. His career in education began long before as he’s worked as an athletic trainer, teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

The seasoned educator says that he has received a warm welcome from the DD2 community.

“There are wonderful things going on in Dorchester County. Talking to everyone is like this drinking from a water house, taking in so much and making it personable is hard to do that, but people were so genuine and welcoming,” says Dr. Robbins.

Dr. Robbins says if he is chosen to be the next superintendent, he wants to find new ways to engage with students and staff.

“I have a one-shot deal to get into the district and try to get to know people. Hear what challenges they have and what hopes they have for the future,” says Dr. Robbins.

Parents like Eric Hunger have met all of the superintendent candidates. He says he hopes whoever is selected keeps the best interest of students and teachers a first priority.

“I want them to work with the children and stand over their shoulders in the classroom. I think that passion between the teacher and the student is instrumental because it turns the lightbulb on for students,” says Hunger.

District leaders say the process of picking a new superintendent has been rewarding and they are excited for the future of the district.

“We’re a great district now, but there’s always room for improvement, we know that. We are looking forward to what our next levels are and what are we going to reach. The sky’s the limit,” says Gail Hughes, DD2 Board Chairman.

The district will announce its next superintendent during the April 4 board meeting.